ASU hosts Family Fun Day ahead of Saturday’s big game

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re excited about the big game at Albany State University this Saturday, it’s not the only fun thing happening.
There will be a Family Fun Day leading up to the game that night.
ASU will take on Valdosta State University at the ASU Coliseum and the school expects a lot of people there.
There will be bouncy houses, games and rock wall climbing.
Also, the Lee and Dougherty County drum lines will compete.
“We’ll have a big tailgate section that we’ll have, as well. And so it’s a really great time for the community to come out and engage and see some really great Golden Ram Football,” said the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, A.L. Fleming.
You do need tickets for the Family Fun Day activities.
Activities are scheduled during the day and the game starts at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.