3 arrested in early Friday morning drug bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two Worth County men and a woman are under arrest and charged with trafficking drugs.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office raided a home Friday morning in Sylvester before dawn, and seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and nine guns. Nearly $2,000 in cash and a bulletproof vest was also seized.
A house in the 200 block of North Albany Avenue had been under investigation for weeks.
Twelve sheriff’s office deputies raided the home at 5 a.m.
A large amount of the drugs and guns were found in the trunk of a car belonging to the suspects, parked across the street.
Kevin Hooks, 32, Kenneth Gaint, 20, and Bobbie Lynn Adams, 36, were arrested in the house, and charged with trafficking.
Investigators said they are still going through the evidence, but estimate the drug’s value at between $12,000-$15,000.
The three suspects are being held in the Worth County Jail.
