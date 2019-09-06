Another man sentenced in deadly 2017 Albany SandTrap 5.0 shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fifth person was sentenced Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Travion Jones at an Albany nightclub.
Samuel Jenkins Jr. was given a total of 25 years, 15 to be served in prison with the possibility of parole and 10 years to be served on probation, which will include a curfew. He will be given credit for time served.
Samuel is also required to pay $4,700 in restitution along with a $1,000 fine.
On Tuesday, four other men were sentenced in Jones’ death.
- Dominique Davis: Life without parole plus another five years
- Daquan Moore: 10 years in prison and 10 on probation
- James Byrd: 10 years in prison and 10 on probation
- Derrick Jenkins: 15 years in prison and 10 years on probation
Samuel was found not guilt of felony murder, but he was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime on Aug. 9, the same day Tremain McKnight was found not guilty on the same charges.
Samuel pleaded guilty that same day to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon because of a previous burglary charge.
Jones, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed outside of the SandTrap 5.0 night club in Albany in 2017.
Prosecutors said Samuel was a key player in Jones’ murder. Two witnesses testified to seeing him during a gun transfer.
During court Friday, Samuel requested to speak directly to Jones’ family.
“I’m sorry for your loss. I had nothing to do with this and didn’t mean for this to happen. I wish I could’ve stop this from happening, but my man [Dominque Davis] has his own mind. Y’all know my family, y’all know me. We’re not that type of people,” Samuel said to the family in court on Friday.
Prosecutors said if he didn’t mean for this to happen, he wouldn’t have ran to the back of the parking lot to get what they allege is a weapon from his brother Derrick.
They said it was Samuel who then passed it to the shooter, Dominique Davis.
In May of this year, verdicts were handed down for five of the eight men indicted in Jones’ death.
The eighth suspect, Darius Wheeler, is still at large and is wanted for murder.
