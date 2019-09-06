Alex Mixon’s family continues to focus on justice after first sentencing in murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Alex Mixon said they plan to push for justice in the death of the delivery food driver.
This past Tuesday, a 15-year-old pleaded guilty in their loved one’s murder case.
Jacquarious Oliver pleaded guilty to armed robbery and gang activities in the 2018 death of Mixon.
Alex’s death rattled the city in November of last year.
Jacquarious will serve a total sentence of 20 years, three years in prison and 17 years on probation.
Five other teens were also charged in the case.
- Jaquan Oliver, 17, is charged with felony murder.
- Jaylen Miller, 18, is charged with felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, is charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
- Mickee Carter, 19, is charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
- Jaquavious Oliver, 19, is charged with tampering with evidence.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke with Mixon’s family exclusively for the first time since Jacquarious’ plea and sentencing.
Alex’s wife, Taylor Mixon, said that although a plea was entered this week, she doesn’t want to focus on what actually happened at that hearing. Instead, she wants to look forward and continue to get justice for her husband while honoring his memory.
“It’s hard to describe really. I just continue to miss him all the time and think about him every day,” said Taylor.
It could be his inspiring art or his smile while working at Loco’s Pub and Grill, but it’s his death 10 months ago that has left a sting in the hearts of those who knew him.
“It’s still weird. It’s still strange and weird and feels surreal most of the time being there in the courtroom, especially feels surreal,” said Taylor.
The family was in court this week as Jacquarious testified against his brother, Jaquan, saying Jaquan admitted to shooting Alex.
Alex was shot and killed last November during an attempted robbery on West Broad Avenue.
Investigators said he was delivering food and was lured to a vacant home.
“It’s a lot to process. And so we’re kind of landing on exactly how we feel about every detail is hard at this point,” said Taylor.
Prosecutors said six people were involved with Alex’s death, but Taylor hopes people will know there was more to Alex’s life than the way he died.
“This isn’t just a news story. This is a specific individual who had so much love in his heart and had so many people that love him,” said Taylor.
And that's what she wants everyone to remember.
“We’re still keeping his name out there, we’re still talking about him because of course his memory is never going to die, not with us,” said Taylor.
Taylor also said she has a couple of projects in the works to keep Alex’s artwork alive.
Prosecutors also said a trial could happen for this case on Sept. 16.
Taylor said if anyone would like to go to this trial or other hearings, the support is welcomed.
