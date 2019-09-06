Albany man speaks out about recent shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating after someone fired shots into two apartments overnight.
“It ain’t no safety out here on your family then like I said I’m a convicted felon from back in the day. So it is hard for me to have a weapon to protect my family. Where we at today, you know it’s hard on us because they just coming by and doing drive-byes,” Lorenzo Wimbush said.
Wimbush is asking police to patrol more in case his family isn't so lucky the next time.
Police say no one was at home when the other apartment was shot, but they found a bullet hit the living room window frame.
Police say it was reported to them that a silver or white Toyota Camry stopped at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and South Cleveland Street and opened fire.
