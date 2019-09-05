8-year-old heart transplant recipient passes away

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Bennett Jones, an 8-year-old heart transplant recipient, has passed away.
Bennett underwent heart transplant surgery at a St. Louis, Missouri hospital in July.
Bennett was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis before he was born.
His mother told WALB after the surgery that Bennett did not have any complications from it.
Bennett and his family were the recipients of the proceeds raised at this year’s Wakefest.
A total of $31,000 was raised for Bennett’s family.
Lee County Primary School will honor Bennett’s memory on Friday.
The school has asked students and staff to wear red or “Team Bennett” shirts for a school-wide photo.
