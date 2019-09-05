8-year-old heart transplant recipient passes away

8-year-old heart transplant recipient passes away
Bennett was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis before birth.
By Jordan Barela | September 5, 2019 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 10:50 AM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Bennett Jones, an 8-year-old heart transplant recipient, has passed away.

With a heavy heart we want to let our LCPS family know that Bennett has passed away. We covet your thoughts during this time. ❤️

Posted by Lee County Primary School on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Bennett underwent heart transplant surgery at a St. Louis, Missouri hospital in July.

Bennett was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis before he was born.

His mother told WALB after the surgery that Bennett did not have any complications from it.

My heart hurts for Bennett’s loved ones, teachers, and classmates. Praying for everyone his life touched!

Posted by Emileigh Forrester WALB on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Everyone, please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers today. This news has broken my heart.

Posted by Bobby Poitevint WALB on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Bennett and his family were the recipients of the proceeds raised at this year’s Wakefest.

A total of $31,000 was raised for Bennett’s family.

BENNETT JONES CHECK PRESENTATION

Another great year in the books!!! Check out the video and get to sharing!!! Thanks so much to all the sponsors and the help to make this happen!!! Tomlinson Marketing Group

Posted by Wakefest on Friday, August 16, 2019

Lee County Primary School will honor Bennett’s memory on Friday.

The school has asked students and staff to wear red or “Team Bennett” shirts for a school-wide photo.

#restsweetboy

Posted by Lee County Primary School on Thursday, September 5, 2019

#teambennett

Posted by Lee County Primary School on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.