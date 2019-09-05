Tracking Dorian: Now a Category 3 storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as of the 11 p.m. update on Wednesday.
Dorian is currently moving north at 7 miles per hour.
Here is the 11 p.m. update with Chief Meteorologist Dave Turley:
A Hurricane Warning is in place for Beaufort and Jasper Counties; a Hurricane Watch is place for Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, and coastal Glynn. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in place for Long and Effingham Counties.
Hurricane-force winds (sustained 74 MPH +) extend out 70 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds (39 MPH +) extend out 195 miles from the center.
*Even a slight west or east trend may alter the forecast impacts, below, significantly*
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see in the most-likely track?
Assuming the core of the storm remains offshore, impacts will be low to moderate over all.
Tide - A storm surge may be added on to high tides; some coastal flooding is likely. A Fort Pulaski tide peaked at 9.56′ Wednesday afternoon at 1:42 p.m. Next high tide is supposed to peak at 11.1′ at 1:24 a.m. Saltwater inundation can occur two hours before and after peak tide. If Dorian moves closer than expected, those numbers will rise significantly.
Rain - Heavy rain will occur, especially at the coast, where more than 3 to 7 inches may fall. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is more likely along the I-95 corridor area, with less than an inch of rain in further inland communities. A few communities will see no rain at all; Vidalia, Hazlehurst, Douglas, etc. An offshore track favors a very sharp gradient in the amount of rain folks see; driest inland, wettest at the coast.
Tornadoes - As the storm approaches from the south, bands of rain – and a few storms – will sweep through the area. This is when the risk of isolated tornadoes will be greatest; subsiding as the center of the storm draws closer and we are positioned on the more-western side of the circulation.
Wind – Marine conditions will be very dangerous, regardless of exactly where the center of Dorian passes by. Coastal areas stand the greatest chance of damaging winds; particularly wind gusts. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 MPH, with peak gusts to 80 are likely along the barrier islands and beaches. Sustained winds between 30 and 50 MPH, with gusts to 60 MPH are possible across the city of Savannah and inland Metro. Much lighter winds – maybe some gusts between 30 and 40 MPH – are expected further inland, along and west of a (rough) line from Sylvania to Statesboro to Baxley.
What should you do right now?
Make sure you are charging your devices because power outages are likely to start increasing when stronger winds arrive, along with the risk of severe weather. Make sure that you and your home are ready to be without power, just in case.
