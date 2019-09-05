Suspect in fatal downtown Albany shooting indicted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in an August fatal shooting that happened in downtown Albany was indicted Wednesday, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Jazzy Huff, 27, was indicted for charges stemming from the shooting death of Zenas Davis.
Huff was indicted on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony charges.
Huff, the owner of Jazzy Movers, and Davis, an employee, got into a disagreement over Davis’ pay, according to police. Shortly afterward, the two got into the disagreement then the shooting occurred.
Davis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.