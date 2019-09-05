Over $120K worth of drugs recovered in Lowndes drug arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Thursday that deputies made a major drug arrest Tuesday on I-75.
It started when law enforcement noticed that a man driving a Ford Flex almost rear-ended a vehicle in front of him.
The Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit of the sheriff’s office stopped Pavis Keff Posang, 26, at the 11 mile marker. When the deputy got the vehicle stopped, he noticed that Posang was extremely nervous.
After a police dog alerted on the vehicle, a probable cause search was conducted. The search found 9.5 pounds of marijuana and 1,301 THC vape pens.
The street value of the drugs was over $120,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
Posang was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a Schedule I drug.
