‘I’m on a breathing machine and I’ll be afraid that I can’t do my treatment:’ Clinch Co. community braces for effects of Dorian

CLINCH CO., Ga. (WALB) - With Clinch County being under a State of Emergency, many people are preparing for the possibility of power outages as a result of the wind and rain.
We spoke with a variety of people, including local shoppers and store employees.
Employees at Homerville Piggly Wiggly said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in foot traffic in the past couple of days.
They shared that people preparing for the storm have been buying supplies by the basket loads.
This comes after officials declared a countywide state of emergency in Clinch.
Chasidy Thomas works at the store and said the people have been buying an abundance of items like batteries, cases of water, and flashlights.
“We’ve run out of bread. We haven’t really run out of batteries and stuff like that but we’re running out of food... We have the basic staff coming in but we just have to stay open, stay at our registers and stuff, because we’re having customers come in back to back," said Thomas.
Thomas shared that they still have shipments of replacement stock coming in to accommodate the customers.
She said it feels good to be serving her community in their time of need.
One of those being served is a woman who said terrified at the idea of the power going out.
An issue that she said it could mean the difference between life and death.
“I’m on a breathing machine and I’ll be afraid that I can’t do my treatment," said Glenda Lolley.
Lolley shared that she typically gets afraid during most weather events.
She said they’re trying their best to buy as many supplies as they can get for less than $10.
“We’re trying to get up what food we can. We don’t have no money. But we’re trying. We’re getting up candles and flashlights. Stuff like that," said Lolley.
Lolley said she’s praying for the people who may see the effects of this storm, including the rest of her Homerville community.
She shared that she may be able to stay with family,
Because they live in the same area, she’s not sure if those places will be any safer.
Keith Cox on the other hand is not particularity worried about the weather.
Cox is a grandfather who came to the Piggly Wiggly to stock up on supplies like non-perishables.
He said at this point he hasn’t seen any indication the state of emergency is necessary, which he says is a good thing.
“Once again blessed. And we live in a wonderful part of the country, especially Homerville. So far, we’ve been able to avoid some of these terrible weather events," said Cox.
He said he and his wife have also cleared their yard of anything that could be potentially dangerous if hit with a strong gust of wind.
Cox shared they’re going to continue to pay attention to the weather and make adjustments as necessary.
