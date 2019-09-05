Hot and dry weather takes us into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak cold front is working its way through South Georgia this evening. It will usher in some slightly drier air. Tonight, dry with lows near 70°.
Friday will feature sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect dry weather for Friday and for the weekend. Plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. “Feels Like” temperatures will be between 100° and 105°.
Slight rain chances (20%) return for the first half of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s through Thursday.
