A hot northwest breeze up to 25 mph gets highs into the mid to upper 90s. A weak cold front send lows down to near 70 by tomorrow morning and highs into the lower 90s. The heat builds back this weekend from the mid 90s Saturday to the upper 90s near 100 Sunday. The saving grace will be that humidity should be rather low. Humidity levels rise and temperatures moderate some. Rain chance only come up to 20%.