Breezy and hot once again on Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.
Another breezy day is on the way for Thursday. Northwest sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
The dry weather will continue for Friday and into the upcoming weekend. It will be a perfect weekend to be out by the lake or pool. Highs will soar into the upper 90s to near 100° under plenty of sun.
Slight rain chances return to the area starting Monday and continue through Wednesday. Highs will hover in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.