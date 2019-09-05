Americus pastor offers help to Dorian evacuees

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 700 Hurricane Dorian evacuees are waiting out the storm in Americus this week.
Many will go back home Thursday night when evacuation orders in their areas are lifted.
Others WALB News 10 spoke to say they might have to stay a little longer depending on how bad the damage to their homes is.
The pastor at Americus First United Methodist Church said they’re here to help any evacuees still in town.
“Whether they’ve been evacuating in preparation for it, or have family members that have been affected already, our church and many other churches are praying for them. They’re not alone in this and we support them,” said Senior Pastor, Daryl Brown.
Brown said if anyone needs anything while their in town, they can come to the church and they’ll do their best to help.
The church is located at 200 South Lee Street in Americus. You can also call (229) 924-3169 for more information.
