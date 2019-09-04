Volunteers, evacuees head to Douglas Red Cross shelter

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Many people are escaping hurricane Dorian and heading to Douglas.
As of Tuesday afternoon, around 26 evacuees were being housed at the Central Square Gymnasium in Douglas.
Volunteers said they are eager to help.
“I’ve been given a lot of hugs and I’ve been getting a lot of smiles and laughter and that’s really important,” said Liz Miller, an American Red Cross volunteer.
Miller is a Red Cross nurse and said she has been deployed to almost 40 disasters.
Her home is California but she has traveled across the country to help those in need.
“And when I hear about the disaster, how can you not help? I mean, see the faces and they’re scared, you wanna be there,” said Miller.
Miller is one of 15 Red Cross volunteers helping at the American Red Cross shelter in Douglas.
Staff said the gymnasium can hold 600 evacuees. They said mostly Georgians are filling up the facility and that includes two bus fulls that came Tuesday afternoon.
“We got they’re coming from Macintosh County, they’re coming from Glynn County. We did have one resident from Florida already but these buses coming in are from Macintosh and Glynn counties,” explained Shelter Manager Larry Nesmith.
Nesmith said evacuees are being taken care of in this time of need.
“We give out what we call a care kit and that does have all of the deodorant, shower shampoo, you know all of those type of things,” said Nesmith.
Shelter staff said they will remain open as long as they need to, to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees.
