Valdosta waives utility connection fees for annexed parcels

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is waiving utility connection fees through December 31, 2020, for any annexed island parcels within the city limits.
In order to qualify for the waived connection fee, residents must connect to water and sewer services by December 31, 2020.
Residents will also need a utility meter installed by the city’s utilities department, following the water and sewer connection. The fee for the water meter is waived as well.
Residents will be required to disconnect from the current water supply and connect to the city’s water meter.
Additionally, residents will need to disconnect from their septic tank and connect to the city’s sewer service. These services will require permitting and installing from a plumbing professional.
Starting January 1, 2021, annexed island parcel residents will be required to pay the fee to connect to the city water and sewer services.
The current rates for connection are $550 for a 5/8″ water meter and $400 for sewer, additional fees may apply.
Connection to the city’s water and sewer system is mandatory upon failure of well and/or septic tanks. Those costs can be avoided by connecting before January 1, 2020.
For services, you can contact the City of Valdosta Customer Service Center located at 102 North Lee Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
