Valdosta man arrested for aggravated assault after domestic dispute

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been charged for aggravated assault and battery after a domestic dispute on the 900 block of East Brookwood Drive on Tuesday around 3 p.m., according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
The victim said that during the dispute, her boyfriend, Anthony Randy Duncan, 46, choked her unconscious and hit her in the head, causing a large gash, VPD officials said.
The victim was treated and released.
Duncan was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.
“We are proud of our officers’ teamwork in this case which lead to this violent offender being removed from streets of Valdosta and put in Lowndes County Jail where he will not be able to harm anyone else,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Duncan’s mugshot.
