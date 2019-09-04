Southwest Georgia United Way has a new leader

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - United Way in Southwest Georgia has a new President and CEO.
Shaunae Motley has taken over in the position and is very excited about United Way's future.
United Way is a nonprofit, public foundation that mobilizes financial and human resources to meet critical needs.
Motley says she hopes to bring innovation and plans on doing things out of the box.
“We want it to be broad enough that we are still incorporate our current partners but narrow enough that we can measure impact and so we can go out into the community and say ‘here, this is how United Way who is a trusted organization, this is how we are making impact," says Motley.
Motley says she’s also excited because United Way will celebrate being in Southwest Georgia for 65 years this year.
