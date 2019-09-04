Player of the Week: Jordan Edwards

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week, Wednesday gives us the chance to recognize an Albany player.
Who stood out above the rest in the week before.
So, here’s our week 2 Player of the week.
This weeks winner comes from Monroe.
As quarterback Jordan Edwards helped lead the green tornadoes to victory, over Terrell County.
In their 36-6 victory, Edwards threw for 277 yards.
And found the end zone a total of 4 times.
Both in the air and on the round.
Edwards made it clear, that this is something the Tornadoes hope to continue.
“You know, it motivates us a lot," said Edwards. "You know, we’re not going to stop working. We’re going to continue to work hard. You know, prepare for the next team we play. And our coaches will put us in the right position to do that.”
It'll be the week 1 and week 2 Player of the week showdown.
As Monroe and Westover will face off this Friday.
