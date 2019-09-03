Minimal impacts expected from Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 70s.
We’ll see minimal impacts from Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday into early Thursday as it passes to our east. Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph are likely and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Not much rain is expected other than a few showers in our far eastern counties. Highs will warm into upper 80s and lower 90s.
Dry and hot for the rest of the 7 day period. Mid to upper 90s and plenty of sun all the way into early next week.
