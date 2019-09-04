Mayor Hubbard welcomes evacuees to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard welcomed Hurricane Dorian evacuees to the ‘Good Life City’ Wednesday afternoon during a press conference held by the City of Albany.
Mayor Hubbard said that over 100 evacuees had registered in Albany as of Tuesday and are staying at whatever hotels are available.
She is calling for Albany residents to help all evacuees feel comfortable.
Over 4,000 Marines from Parris Island also came to Albany and are staying at the Marine Corps Logistics Base with another 2,000 expected Wednesday.
Mayor Hubbard is also encouraging businesses to offer them discounts at stores, restaurants, etc.
She commented that the community should understand the stress they are going through, being that Albany suffered during Hurricane Michael less than a year ago.
Mayor Hubbard wants our guests to explore the city and she said it all starts with the community making that push.
