Masked man shoots LaGrange man when he opens his door, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are currently investigating a shooting on Town Center Dr. that left one man injured.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Town Center Dr. at approximately 9:48 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.
The victim reported to police that he heard a knock on the door and when he opened it, a person in a mask fired a shot as he was attempting to close the door, striking him in the left shoulder.
The victim was taken to Well Star West Georgia hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603.
