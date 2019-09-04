Judge hands down sentence for Albany meth dealer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Albany was sentenced Wednesday, according to Charles Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Peeler’s office said Terrence Lamont Brooks, 36, of Albany, was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
In May, Brooks admitted he arranged to meet with a confidential informant (CI) to sell meth, Peeler’s office said in a release.
According to the press release, Brooks said he met the CI in the 2700 block of Dawson Road, which was under surveillance, and sold the CI 55.6 grams of 97 percent pure d-methamphetamine hydrochloride.
Over a two-month period, Brooks met with the CI four times in different locations in Albany, selling the informant a total of 226.3 grams of meth, Peeler’s office reported.
“I am proud of the excellent coordination by the investigating agencies that resulted in removing a well-known methamphetamine dealer from the streets of Albany,” said Peeler. “Our office will remain focused on supporting our law enforcement partners as they battle to keep our communities safe and free of deadly, illegal drugs.”
This case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.