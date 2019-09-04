Judge delivers sentence for 15-year-old charged in murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old pleaded guilty to armed robbery and gang activities in a murder case Tuesday evening, according to Assistant District Attorney Hal Moroz.
Moroz said Jacquarious Oliver’s plea hearing wrapped up around 8 p.m.
Jacquarious was sentenced to three years in prison and 17 years of probation for a total 20 year sentence, Moroz told WALB News 10.
Moroz said Jacquarious was not granted first time offender treatment.
Jacquarious was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Alex Mixon in 2018.
He pleaded his charges down and offered to testify against his brother, Jaquan Oliver, 17, who is charged with felony murder.
Jacquarious told prosecutors that Jaquan admitted to him that he shot Mixon.
Mixon, 27, was fatally wounded during an attempted robbery in November.
Albany police said Mixon was a Locos Grill and Pub employee and was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food.
When he arrived, which was at a vacant home, the victim was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Responding officers at the scene said Mixon was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition. He died from his injuries shortly arriving at the hospital.
Edwards said Mixon was key in helping police locate the suspects and get them in custody within in an hour after the incident.
Mixon, wounded in the neck, gave information to police that helped in the capture.
Four others were also charged in Mixon’s death.
- Jaylen Miller, 18, is charged with felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, is charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
- Mickee Carter, 19, is charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
- Jaquavious Oliver, 19, is charged with tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors said this case could go to trial as early as Sept. 16, however, they also said it could be delayed because one of the defense attorneys has a conflict with another case.
