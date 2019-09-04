‘I don’t think it will have any effect’: South Ga. customers respond after Walmart announces it will stop selling handgun ammunition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said “we will never be the same,” after several shootings inside his stores in the last month.
On Tuesday, the massive retail company decided to stop selling handgun ammunition and also requested customers no longer openly carry firearms inside its stores.
“I don’t think it will have any effect,” said Austin Webb, a customer at the store.
“You can purchase a gun anywhere,” said Johnne King, another customer.
The company made this decision after a shooting that took the lives of 22 people in a Texas Walmart last month.
Days after that shooting, two Walmart associates were killed by another associate at a Mississippi store.
Customers said this decision won’t help.
“The real problem is gun-free zones. You take away the ability for legal citizens to harm themselves in places and stop mass shootings,” Webb explained.
“I think people should have the option to buy their guns and bullets if they have the mental capacity to take care of them,” said Melvin Eubanks, another Walmart customer.
They also said Walmart won’t hold back criminals from getting guns.
“The guys that are committing mass shootings aren’t going into Walmart and buying guns. They aren’t going to pawn shops, they are not going to gun shows, they are not going to FFL licensed dealers. They are getting them off the street, back alleys with no serial numbers and stuff like that,” said Webb.
Walmart company officials said the remaining product will be focused on hunting and sporting goods.
The stores will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition once its runs out of its current inventory.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.