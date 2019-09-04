Hundreds of evacuees greeted with warm welcome and shelter in Columbus to avoid Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Dorian is displacing hundreds of families whether through the storm’s deadly direct impact or families evacuating their homes to find a safe shelter.
In Columbus, hundreds of people now have a new place to sleep at night until the storm clears and it’s all because of an assisted living shelter that’s opening their hearts to those in need.
“To be clear, it’s a serious event when we have a hurricane heading toward the shore. At the same time, you can’t always control what happens in life, but we can always control our response to it,” said President of Thrive Assisted Living Les Strech, president of Thrive Assisted Living and Memory Care.
That’s why a local assisted living facility for seniors in Columbus are opening their doors and their hearts to those who were forced to evacuate.
“That’s just Mother Nature. She knows what she’s doing. We just have to be prepared,” said one Thrive resident, Lynn Huey.
Evacuees were on a bus for more than eight hours. Organizers at Thrive prepared rooms for as many people as they could to be as far away from the storm as possible. They gave evacuees a red carpet welcome.
“It’s nice to have a place to stay when you have to leave where you’re living,” said evacuee Patricia Bernard.
More than 200 people from areas like Savannah and Florida will be able to stay at one of two locations until the storm clears: Thrive Assisted Living and Memory Care and the Double Tree Hotel on Sidney Simon Boulevard. Residents said since they had no other place to go, they’re thankful for a helping hand and open arms.
“God is in control. He’s always with us. He knows what the outcome will be.”
Thrive staff said the stay could last two days or until Friday.
