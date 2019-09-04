GBI investigating Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting

CLINCH CO., Ga. (WALB) - WALB has confirmed there has been an officer-involved shooting in Clinch County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told WALB they were called in to investigate, which is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting.
Currently, details are limited.
WALB is working to confirm the location of the shooting and more details surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
