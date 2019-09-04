GBI investigating Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting

GBI investigating Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
By WALB News Team | September 4, 2019 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 3:55 PM

CLINCH CO., Ga. (WALB) - WALB has confirmed there has been an officer-involved shooting in Clinch County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told WALB they were called in to investigate, which is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting.

Currently, details are limited.

WALB is working to confirm the location of the shooting and more details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.