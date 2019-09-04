Ga. state parks welcome thousands of hurricane evacuees

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. - (WALB) -Hundreds of evacuees are finding a safe haven in Southwest Georgia.
State parks in the area are offering free dry camping for those seeking shelter. Dry camping is a way of staying in an RV without hooking up to utilities.
Staff at Georgia Veterans State Park and the Lake Blackshear Resort believe more than 200 evacuees have taken shelter from the storm over the past couple days.
Resort General Manager Albert Mertz said his staff began to take precautions early.
They made sure they had the staff and supplies they needed to host as many evacuees as possible.
As of Wednesday morning, their lodge was full with guests.
"It allows them to be at a safe location and also expose those who perhaps haven't been here to a beautiful setting in Cordele and certainly Lake Blackshear," Mertz said.
Georgia State Parks are waiving park pass fees for Hurricane Dorian evacuees coming in for dry camping. Parks are also waiving pet fees for evacuees to stay with their pets in the cottages.
About 4,500 evacuees were staying in state campsites, cabins, yurts and lodges, according to Georgia State Parks.
