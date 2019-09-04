Winds will gust to 30 mph out of the north Today as Hurricane Dorian passes to the east of Georgia. Clouds will be thickest east of I-75 with a slight chance of a shower. Highs reach the mid 90s through Saturday. Lows will be muggy in the mid 70s Thursday but then cool to the upper 60s by Friday morning. Lower humidity takes us into the weekend. Highs reach the upper 90s by Sunday. Moisture slowly return in the form of humidity and slight rain chances by early next week. Temperatures will moderate as well.