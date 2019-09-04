BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of those donating to Bahamas relief efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seeing videos and pictures of the destruction in the Bahamas because of Hurricane Dorian, may make you feel like you need to do something.
But you want to make sure that if you donate, it gets where you want to go.
With 185 mile per hour winds, the massive category 5 Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas Sunday and into Monday, causing catastrophic damage and at least 5 deaths.
The Better Business Bureau for South Central Louisiana is sending out a warning to those who want to donate to relief efforts in the Bahamas about potential scammers.
“When a disaster happens, people really want to help, people want to give with their heart. But, what the Better Business Bureau wants them to do is also give with their head," said Carmen Million, President and C.E.O. of the Better Business Bureau for South Central Louisiana.
Million says scammers take advantage of moments just like this.
”What we want you to do is investigate before you donate. You want to make sure that it is an established website, that it’s an established firm or organization that can actually distribute the money as it’s needed," said Million.
Before you donate, the BBB recommends reviewing the website very clearly, don’t just click on a link, do the research yourself, and make sure the organization you’re donating to is registered by the State of Louisiana or the BBB.
For more tips from the Better Business Bureau on charitable giving after a natural disaster or tragedy, visit this link here.
