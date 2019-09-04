APD investigating 2 separate shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday morning.
The first happened in the 800 block of Corn Avenue.
The victim told police that he was walking when an unknown car drove by, and someone shot him in his thigh.
The victim said after the shooting, he saw the vehicle turn on South Harding Street.
The victim also said he had not been involved in any altercation that would lead anyone to shoot him, according to APD.
APD said there are no known suspects at this time.
The second shooting happened on Oakridge Drive. APD responded to the Phoebe ER, because the victim was speeding.
The officer said he saw the victim disregarding traffic devices and saw that he had been shot, according to APD.
The victim told police that an unknown Black BMW was following him, until they pulled up next his car in the 600 block of West Oakridge Drive, where shots were fired.
APD said both cases were forwarded to investigations and are active cases.
If you have any information on them, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.