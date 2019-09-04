Albany State University hosts week-long events for President’s Investiture

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is hosting a series of fun and free events this week.
There is an Investiture Ceremony this Friday at 11 a.m.
Marion Fedrick will be "invested" with authority as the tenth president of Albany State.
And she wants the events leading up to the ceremony open to everyone.
There will be several free events like health and wellness events, like Zumba, and cooking classes this week.
Then a Family Fun Day on Saturday with games before the football game between ASU and Valdosta State University.
“One of the things she’s always challenged the staff to do is that we engage the community in important ways and significant ways. And this is a ceremonial event that demonstrates to the community that we have embraced our new president and our new president has embraced the community, as well,” said A.L. Fleming, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement.
You will need tickets for the ceremony and the activities on Saturday.
The other events are free.
Fedrick started as the acting President in January and was named the full-time President in April.
