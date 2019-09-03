UPDATE: Avalon Avenue shooting victim identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was shot Monday evening.
Police said 25-year-old Latrez Devonte Collier was shot in the neck in the 1800 block of Avalon Avenue around 7:40 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, APD reported.
Three men were interviewed at the house where the incident happened, and they told APD that they were inside when they heard gunfire. They said they went outside and found Collier on the ground, and brought him inside to try to render aid.
As of 8:15 Wednesday morning, Collier was in serious condition in the hospital. There is no suspect information available at this time.
