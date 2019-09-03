Theatre Albany hopes for grant to upgrade stage lighting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Theatre Albany leaders said they hope to use money raised at a recent fundraiser to match a $40,000 grant.
Theatre leaders said they applied for the grant from the Fox Theatre Institute, to help the theater upgrade its stage lighting.
Board member Gary Unger said that would include a new light board, and new LED lights on stage.
“The lights are very old, hard to replace, hard to get bulbs with them. So, we’d like to replace them,” Unger explained. “The biggest thing now is the LED. So, you use way less electricity for that, and they have to be wired.”
Theatre leaders said they hope to find out about the grant soon.
Theatre Albany opens its 2019-2020 season with the musical, “Oklahoma” on Friday September 13.
It runs Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 20-22.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for military/students.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, September 11.
To order tickets, call (229) 439-7141 between 12 and 3 p.m.
