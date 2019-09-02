Team of the Week: Valdosta Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta heads into week three undefeated after a dominating 37-0 win over Tift County.
That’s why they’re our team of the week.
Despite the Wildcats perfect start Head Coach Alan Rodemaker told us he isn’t satisfied.
He said in their game against Tift County too many mistakes were made.
But, they’re working with a new and young team and he’s proud of the team’s progress.
“There’s a lot of improvement we can make on defense and on offense, for us. I think we can play much better. The score was 10 to nothing at the end of half time," said Rodemaker. "So, we didn’t really get going until the second half. We got to start our games a little bit better. I think the first three quarters are just as important as the games start to get better”
The Wildcats will host Bradwell Institue Friday September 6 at 8 p.m..
