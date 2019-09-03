Sentences handed down in deadly Albany 2017 SandTrap 5.0 shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five men charged in the 2017 shooting death of Travion Jones at an Albany nightclub were sentenced Monday afternoon.
Dominique Davis was sentenced to life without parole, plus five years.
Below is a breakdown of his charges:
- Felony murder — life without possibility of parole
- Possession of firearm during commission of crime — five years consecutive
- Possession of firearm as a convicted felon — five consecutive to life but concurrent
Daquan Moore and James Byrd were sentenced to a total of 20 years each — 10 in prison and 10 on probation.
Derrick Jenkins was sentenced to 25 years.
Jenkins got 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He will spend 15 years in prison and 10 years on probation.
Samuel Jenkins Jr., who was not present at the sentence hearing, will be sentenced at a later date.
Each defendant spoke out before their sentence.
All, except Davis, were emotional and cried when speaking. Davis laughed, addressed the family and joked about him being alive. Davis also winked at a WALB camera while Jones’ family members gave their statements.
All men were given credit for time served. All that were given probation will each have to pay $4,700 in restitution, plus fines.
