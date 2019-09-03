Oxygen TV show, ‘Buried in the Backyard’ features an Opelika murder case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama murder case will be featured on a national television show Monday night.
A crew from California came to Columbus to interview News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis earlier this year about the crime he reported on nearly 20 years ago.
Interviews with Opelika police detectives will also be featured on the Oxygen network show, “Buried in the Backyard.” The focus is on the summer 2001 disappearance of Opelika mobile home salesman, Al Wilson, who was found dead years later at the bottom of a well in Harris County.
In 2011, Raymon Walton was found guilty of kidnapping and murder. He and two step-brothers were accused of taking Wilson from his workplace, killing him, then taking him across the state line to put him down the well.
“Buried in the Backyard” airs on Oxygen at 8 pm. EST/7 p.m. CST.
