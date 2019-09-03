Man wanted in Lanier Co. arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers arrested a man after receiving a domestic dispute call and discovered he was wanted out of Lanier County for aggravated assault, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police said they responded to the call around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Sawgrass Drive.
On the way to the scene, E-911 Dispatch told officers the suspect had left the scene and were given a description of the man. When police found someone matching the description, VPD said he provided a false name and date of birth.
Later, police identified the man as Sammy Eubanks.
While trying to determine Eubanks’ identity, officers said he tried to run from the scene which led to Eubanks and the officer falling to the ground.
Police said that Eubanks resisted arrest and kept his hand underneath him. When officers went to pull his arm up, VPD reports that Eubanks threw a handgun from under his body.
Officials said officers found unknown pills on Eubanks as well. They have been sent to the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for identification, according to VPD.
After detaining him and discovering who the man was, they determined that Eubanks was wanted out of Lanier County.
On top of Eubanks’ aggravated assault charge in Lanier County, he is also facing the following charges in Valdosta:
- Giving false name to officers - misdemeanor
- Obstruction of an officer - misdemeanor
- Possession of drug related objects - felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - felony
“Thank goodness that there were no serious injuries during this incident. I am proud of our officers who did a great job arresting this violent offender, who was reaching for a gun that was underneath him. This is another example of an offender making things worse for himself and the police, instead of just cooperating with our officers who are doing their job,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Eubanks was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
