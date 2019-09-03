Man shot in Albany, investigation underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was shot Monday evening.
Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 1800 block of Avalon Avenue around 7:40 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, APD reported.
Officers said the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown and there is no suspect information available at this time.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.