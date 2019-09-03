I-75 fills up with Florida evacuees, holiday travelers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many are looking to escape Hurricane Dorian and some are on the way home from Labor Day festivities.
“A lot heavier, you gotta think it’s usually pretty high with the holiday period and then you add on people evacuating from Florida," said Trooper Scott Rigby, with Georgia State Patrol Post 13. "It just adds to the traffic.”
Although more vehicles may be on the roadways, their is a positive to report on.
“This post, we patrol Tift County, Cook County and Berrien County" said Rigby. "Looking at reports, at least from last night or yesterday, there wasn’t any wrecks that happened in this area.”
Even with no reported accidents troopers still want everyone to stay safe.
They said many evacuees may be using a GPS to get to a safe residence. Rigby said if you need to look at your GPS pull over to a safe place to do so.
He said all drivers should be mindful of their speed and be sure to stay off your phones and always buckle your seat-belt.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.