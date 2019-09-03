2 hurt in overnight Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is on the lookout for a suspect after two men were shot overnight Monday.
APD said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Burke Avenue.
They say Jamie Collier, 38, was shot in the ankle, and James Morman, 39, was wounded in the hip and the leg.
Both men were taken to the hospital.
Police are looking a gray SUV. If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
Another person was shot in a separate incident earlier Monday night.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.