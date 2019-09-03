Toasty warm, and mostly sunny and a good breeze is expected Today. Only the far eastern counties are expecting and isolated shower. Dorian will finally get moving Today and stays east of the Florida and Georgia coast. It brings some gusty winds Tomorrow. Winds could gust to 30 mph east of I-75. Drier and hotter weather takes over. Highs soar to the mid to upper 90s into the weekend. Mornings however will be more comfortable in the upper 60s. No appreciable rain is expected the next 7 to 10 days.