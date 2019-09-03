Feeding the Valley Food Bank helping storm evacuees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is helping Hurricane Dorian evacuees.
The Columbus Civic Center is housing evacuees and Feeding the Valley Food Bank has been helping feed them.
There are over four hundred evacuees staying at the Columbus Civic Center.
Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley, said the food bank is prepared and ready to help in anyway it can.
“We were down there feeding them hot breakfast meals this morning. We sent some snacks and water last night and we are going to do everything we can. We realize it is a very difficult time in the lives of anyone affected by a natural disaster. We are going to be sure to help in anyway we can," said Sheppard.
Sheppard also said that they are on standby in case any part of Georgia needs their help.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.