2 Berrien Co. men sentenced for drug, gun crimes

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Berrien County men were sent to prison this week after convictions in Alapaha Circuit Superior Court.
Kendrick Jarod Preston, 31, was sentenced to five years in prison and was banished from Berrien, Cook, Lanier, Atkinson and Clinch counties for the rest of his probation.
Preston is on felony probation until 2029. The probation violations committed by Preston included new felony gun and drug charges.
Byron Keith Oberry, 38, was also sentenced to serve five years in Georgia’s prison system. Oberry was on probation when he was arrested for a new drug felony.
The sale of meth charge brought against Oberry came from a sting run by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Oberry is on probation until 2032.
“Probation is an opportunity for an individual to avoid prison and show the court that they can make better choices and follow the law," said Alapaha Circuit District Attorney Dick Perryman.
“Some people take advantage of that opportunity, but these men decided that they would not follow the law. These men decided to take actions that have now resulted in their having to serve the next five years in prison,” the district attorney said. “The citizens of this circuit are safer now with these men behind bars. My office will continue to pursue those who refuse to follow the law and endanger the lives of citizens. I must commend Sheriff Ray Paulk for the excellent work of the sheriff’s office in these cases.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.