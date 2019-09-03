2 Berrien Co. men sentenced for drug, gun crimes

“Some people take advantage of that opportunity, but these men decided that they would not follow the law. These men decided to take actions that have now resulted in their having to serve the next five years in prison,” the district attorney said. “The citizens of this circuit are safer now with these men behind bars. My office will continue to pursue those who refuse to follow the law and endanger the lives of citizens. I must commend Sheriff Ray Paulk for the excellent work of the sheriff’s office in these cases.”