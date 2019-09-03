Albany restaurant provides special Labor Day lunch to first responders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany restaurant fed first responders Monday.
Dougherty County paramedics welcomed the catered meal while working on Labor Day.
Being a paramedic can be a pretty thankless job sometimes, but on Monday, the Albany Olive Garden staff tried to change that. The restaurant catered a meal for the Dougherty County EMS crews working Labor Day.
Most people had Monday off from work, but for paramedics, Labor Day is just like any other day. They’re still on duty, answering all of the calls that come in.
So to help them through the day, Olive Garden catered a full lunch for all of the paramedics working.
“So many times, when something doesn’t go quite right, we hear about that. They don’t always get the appreciation they deserve. They do a lot of things that are way better than the things that they don’t do well,” said Hal Pinson, the paramedic supervisor.
And the crews that weren’t stationed at headquarters Monday got to come in to at least fix a to-go plate before getting back out on the road.
This is the 18th consecutive year the staff has catered a meal for Albany first responders.
