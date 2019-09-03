Albany police search for suspect after home, vehicles shot at

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for whoever shot at a home Sunday morning on South Davis Street.
Police said a woman reported she was asleep when she was woken up by several gunshots around 7:45 a.m.
She told officers she stepped outside and found that there were bullet holes in her home in 1000 block of S. Davis Street as well as in her vehicles, APD reported.
Officers said the suspect vehicle was described as a gray Dodge Ram. APD reported that a vehicle matching that description, a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, was later found in the 600 block of 1st Avenue and came back as being stolen out of Columbus, Ga.
Police said there are no suspects or other witnesses to this incident.
Anyone who may have any information that could help the investigation is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
