Albany Museum of Art to host free yoga sessions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art is hoping to combine artwork and health in a new program starting this weekend.
For the first time, in connection with the Albany Yoga Project, the museum will host two sessions of “Yoga in the Gallery” over the next couple weeks.
Twenty-five people will do yoga in the Haley Gallery during each session.
Annie Vanoteghem, Education and Public Programming Director at the Albany Museum of Art, said that a work of art by William Downs helped inspire the sessions.
"It's all about the body and movement and breath and being present within yourself," Vanoteghem said. "I thought it was the perfect opportunity to introduce a 'Yoga in the Gallery' series."
The classes are Saturday, September 7 and Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m.
It's free. Just bring your own yoga mat.
The museum says a few people have already registered.
If you want to sign up, call the museum at 229-439-8400, or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
