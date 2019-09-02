Volunteers make special rescue mission ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of volunteers led a surprising rescue mission down in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.
WALB News 10 spoke with the Raymond Chambless who led the group’s efforts.
He’s in Columbus right now, but he told us how he plans to head further South again as Dorian hits.
While many flee from an oncoming storm, Raymond runs towards it. And Hurricane Dorian is no exception.
He’s a registered storm spotter.
“You know, I’m also on standby for doing anything I can do to help anybody,” said Raymond.
Raymond has spent the past few years driving from his home in Columbus to Albany, Florida, South Carolina and any place a storm may hit.
“That kind of blew up on me and I didn’t know what was going to become of it. I thought I was going to make a trip or two and that would be it. But I ended up making 10 trips over there with supplies for people,” said Raymond.
Raymond came down to Albany after the January 2017 storms. He returned a year later to help after October’s Hurricane Michael.
He also spent a lot of time in South Carolina after Hurricane Florence.
This weekend, the people Raymond helped ahead of Hurricane Dorian, actually weren’t people at all.
“They’re the ones that get left behind the most, so once they’re left, they’re on their own. They’re helpless and defenseless,” Chambless said.
Twenty-five cats that may have become casualties of Hurricane Dorian will live thanks to Chambless and his friends. One animal rode from Jacksonville to Columbus on volunteer, Cameron Chambless’ lap because, as Raymond puts it, the cat was too terrified to ride in the crate.
“And that’s just what we do. It’s not just animals that we help, it’s people, as well,” said Raymond.
Raymond will be making more trips to the areas most affected by Dorian after it hits. He and other volunteers will take supplies to those in need after they get the all clear from the National Weather Service.
He can be reached by Facebook messenger. You can click the link here to get in contact with him if you’d like to donate supplies or learn how to get involved with his efforts.
