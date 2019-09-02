State relaxes some licensing rules for hurricane

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of possible impact from Hurricane Dorian, Governor Kemp has issued a mandatory evacuation from several coastal Georgia counties.
During times of emergency, certain professions licensed by the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office will have exceptions in order to continue serving citizens and areas impacted by the possible storm, the secretary announced Monday.
Under Georgia Board of Nursing Policy 1.14, out of state nurses may operate in Georgia under the supervision of an in state, licensed nurse and must be verified within 15 days of initial credentialing verification through www.nursys.com or the board of nursing under which the nurse is licensed.
Also included under special exceptions are:
· Professional Counselors, Social Workers and Marriage and Family Therapists
· Psychologists
· Massage Therapists
· Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants
· Veterinarians
For updates on Hurricane Dorian’s movement, please visit or contact the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency HERE.
For further information about special licensure exceptions, visit the SOS Professional Licensing Boards website HERE.
