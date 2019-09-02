Moultrie offers camping space for evacuees

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday afternoon, the City of Moultrie announced that the Spence Field Campground is open for Hurricane Dorian Evacuees.
Spence Field is an enormous facility that has hosted the Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo for four decades.
Our site includes electric, water, a dump station, and bathroom facilities.
Please 229-890-5425 for more information. You can also visit the city’s website HERE.
The Atlanta Motor Speedway near Hampton is also available, with quick access to I-75.
